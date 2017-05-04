BRIEF-Emclaire Financial to acquire Northern Hancock Bank & Trust

May 4 Emclaire Financial Corp:
* Emclaire Financial Corp announces expansion of franchise
into adjacent West Virginia market with agreement to acquire
Northern Hancock Bank & Trust Co.
* Emclaire Financial - shareholders of northern hancock to
get 0.9793 shares of Emclaire stock and $3.35 in cash for each
share of Northern Hancock
* Emclaire Financial Corp - deal is expected to be accretive
to tangible book value per share at closing and accretive to
emclaire's earnings per share for remainder of 2017
* Emclaire Financial Corp - transaction is expected to be 6%
accretive to earnings in 2018 and higher in future years
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: