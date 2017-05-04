版本:
BRIEF-Emcore reports Q2 EPS of $0.07 from cont ops

May 4 Emcore Corp

* Emcore corporation announces financial results for second quarter ended march 31, 2017

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.14 from continuing operations

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.07 from continuing operations

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $29 million to $31 million

* Q2 revenue $32.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $30.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $30.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
