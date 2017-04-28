BRIEF-Emerald Expositions announces pricing of initial public offering

April 27 Emerald Expositions Events Inc

* Emerald Expositions announces pricing of initial public offering

* Says initial public offering of 15.5 million common shares priced at $17.00 per share

* Selling 10.3 million shares and certain stockholders of company affiliated with onex corporation are selling 5.1 million shares

* Will not receive proceeds from sale of shares by selling stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: