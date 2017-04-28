BRIEF-Emerald Expositions announces pricing of initial public offering

BRIEF-A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by Nvidia
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668
April 27 Emerald Expositions Events Inc
* Emerald Expositions announces pricing of initial public offering
* Says initial public offering of 15.5 million common shares priced at $17.00 per share
* Selling 10.3 million shares and certain stockholders of company affiliated with onex corporation are selling 5.1 million shares
* Will not receive proceeds from sale of shares by selling stockholders
* Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Western Gas Partners' deferred purchase price obligation for DBJV for $37.3 million
* Home capital group inc - gics in a cashable position $144 million as of may 22