BRIEF-Emerald Health announces $17.5 million bought deal

April 11 Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc :

* Emerald health announces $17.5 million bought deal

* says entered into agreement with Eight Capital under which the underwriter has agreed to purchase 9.4 million units at price per unit of $1.85 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
