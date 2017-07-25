FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
15 小时前
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月25日 / 晚上9点37分 / 15 小时前

BRIEF-Emerge Energy Services and EP Energy E&P Co entered into sand supply agreement

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - Emerge Energy Services Lp:

* Emerge Energy Services Lp - on july 19, unit of co and EP Energy E&P Company, L.P. entered into a sand supply agreement effective as of Jan. 1, 2017

* Emerge Energy Services Lp - supply agreement is structured as a take-or-pay agreement pursuant to which SSS will supply sand and proppants to customer

* Emerge Energy Services- term of supply agreement expires on January 1, 2020 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2tAI3M7 Further company coverage:

