BRIEF-Emerge Energy Services reports Q1 revenue $ 75.3 million

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
May 3 Emerge Energy Services Lp-
* Reg-Emerge Energy Services announces first quarter 2017 results
* Qtrly revenues $ 75.3 million versus. $ 42.6 million
* Emerge Energy Services Lp - net loss improved from $20.8 million for q4 of 2016 to $11.4 million for q1 of 2017
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.32, revenue view $72.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.