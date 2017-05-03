BRIEF-Emerge Energy Services reports Q1 revenue $ 75.3 million

May 3 Emerge Energy Services Lp-

* Reg-Emerge Energy Services announces first quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly revenues $ 75.3 million versus. $ 42.6 million

* Emerge Energy Services Lp - net loss improved from $20.8 million for q4 of 2016 to $11.4 million for q1 of 2017

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.32, revenue view $72.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S