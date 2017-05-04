版本:
BRIEF-Emergent Biosolutions reports Q1 revenue $116.9 million

May 4 Emergent Biosolutions Inc

* Emergent Biosolutions reports first quarter 2017 financial results; reaffirms 2017 guidance

* Q1 earnings per share $0.23

* Q1 revenue $116.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $116.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Emergent Biosolutions Inc - Sees Q2 2017 total revenue of $100 to $115 million

* Q2 revenue view $122.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
