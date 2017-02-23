版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五

BRIEF-Emergent Biosolutions reports Q4 EPS $0.67

Feb 23 Emergent Biosolutions Inc

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.08, revenue view $543.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Emergent Biosolutions reports fourth quarter and twelve months 2016 financial results; reaffirms 2017 guidance and provides 2020 goals

* Q4 earnings per share $0.67

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
