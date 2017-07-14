FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 小时前
BRIEF-Emerita enters into agreements to acquire the Salobro Zinc project in Brazil
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
“通俄门”
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
特写：中国金融监管之弦不再紧绷 银行业却仍如惊弓之鸟
深度分析
特写：中国金融监管之弦不再紧绷 银行业却仍如惊弓之鸟
外国车企呼吁中国放缓实施新能源汽车碳配额管理政策
中国财经
外国车企呼吁中国放缓实施新能源汽车碳配额管理政策
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月14日 / 下午1点33分 / 20 小时前

BRIEF-Emerita enters into agreements to acquire the Salobro Zinc project in Brazil

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 14 (Reuters) - Emerita Resources Corp:

* Emerita enters into agreements to acquire the Salobro Zinc project in Brazil

* Emerita Resources Corp - ‍pursuant to definitive agreement, Emerita agrees to pay USD$6.5 million in cash to Vale​

* Emerita Resources Corp - ‍cash payments will be made by Emerita over seven 7 years​

* Emerita Resources - ‍entered definitive agreement with Vale S.A., IMS Engenharia Mineral Ltda under which co has agreed to acquire Salobro Zinc project​

* Emerita - co to initially own 75 percent of Purchaseco with exclusive right to acquire remaining 25 percent interest of Purchaseco from IMS at its sole option Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below