BRIEF-Emerita provides a further update on the Aznalcollar Appeal

March 28 Emerita Resources Corp

* Emerita provides a further update on the Aznalcollar Appeal

* Emerita resources-received written resolution from seventh provincial court of seville pursuant to which court ruled against request by Minorbis SL,others

* Emerita Resources Corp- request by Minorbis SL, others was to dismiss ongoing criminal case against them in connection with Aznalcóllar project tender

* Emerita - court has ordered Spanish federal police to continue investigating Minorbis, others' actions in connection with Aznalcóllar project tender