BRIEF-Emerson Electric Q2 EPS $0.58 from continuing operations

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Emerson Electric Co
* Says qtrly sales of $3.6 billion were flat versus the prior year on both a net and underlying basis
* Sees fy earnings per share $2.55 to $2.65 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share $0.58 from continuing operations
* Emerson electric co- automation solutions net sales are expected to be down 3 to 4 percent for 2017
* Emerson electric co- commercial & residential solutions net and underlying sales are expected to be up 5 to 6 percent for 2017
* Emerson electric- "considering our solid performance in the first half of the fiscal year and current order trends," raising fy sales, eps guidance
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $3.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.