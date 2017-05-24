版本:
BRIEF-Emerson Electric says April trailing 3-month orders increased 2 pct

May 24 Emerson Electric Co

* Emerson Electric - April trailing 3-month orders increased 2 percent and underlying orders increased 6 percent, excluding unfavorable currency translation

* Emerson Electric Co says April trailing three-month automation solutions orders were up mid-single digits Source text - bit.ly/2qj4p2i Further company coverage:
