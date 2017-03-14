版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 14日 星期二 18:48 BJT

BRIEF-Emerson Electric says February trailing three-month automation solutions orders were flat

March 14 Emerson Electric Co

* Feb trailing three-month orders increased 2 percent and underlying orders were up 1 percent, excluding favorable currency translation

* February trailing three-month automation solutions orders were flat

* Feb commercial & residential solutions orders increased mid-single digits

* February underlying trailing three-month orders were down low-single digits, but improved slightly versus january Source text: (bit.ly/2lWrKcy) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐