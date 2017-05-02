版本:
BRIEF-Emerson Electric says full-year net sales are now expected to be approximately flat

May 2 Emerson Electric Co

* Emerson electric co - qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations $0.58

* Emerson electric co- full-year net sales are now expected to be approximately flat

* Emerson electric co - qtrly earnings per share $0.57

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $3.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.59, revenue view $14.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
