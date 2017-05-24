BRIEF-Emerson Electric sees 2018 consolidated sales growth of about 9 to 10 pct

May 24 Emerson Electric Co:

* Emerson Electric Co sees restructuring of about $100 million in 2018 and 2019 related to acquisition of Pentair's Valves and Controls business

* Sees Automation Solutions underlying sales down about 2 percent in 2017 - Electrical Products Group conf presentation

* Sees 2018 consolidated sales growth of about 9 percent to 10 percent

* FY2018 revenue view $16.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S