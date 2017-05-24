BRIEF-Emerson Electric sees 2018 consolidated sales growth of about 9 to 10 pct

Sailing-Winds of change for America's Cup in Bermuda Triangle
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
May 24 Emerson Electric Co:
* Emerson Electric Co sees restructuring of about $100 million in 2018 and 2019 related to acquisition of Pentair's Valves and Controls business
* Sees Automation Solutions underlying sales down about 2 percent in 2017 - Electrical Products Group conf presentation
* Sees 2018 consolidated sales growth of about 9 percent to 10 percent
* FY2018 revenue view $16.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text (bit.ly/2rAj8uk) Further company coverage:
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
June 23 The U.S. Marine Corps said on Friday it resumed flight operations for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35B fighter jets after temporarily suspended operations a day ago because of software problems.
June 23 The UPS employee who shot three coworkers to death last week inside a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco before killing himself appears to have singled out his victims deliberately, but a motive remains unknown, police said on Friday.