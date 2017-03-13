版本:
2017年 3月 14日

BRIEF-Emerson Radio Corp appoints Michael Binney as CFO

March 13 Emerson Radio Corp

* Emerson Radio Corp - employment of Andrew Davis as executive vice president and CFO of co was terminated effective as of March 9, 2017

* Emerson Radio Corp - effective on March 9, 2017, Michael Binney was appointed as chief financial officer of company Source text: (bit.ly/2nh0c28) Further company coverage:
