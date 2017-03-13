BRIEF-Emerson Radio Corp appoints Michael Binney as CFO

BRIEF-Lifewatch: Biotelemetry announces extension of main offer period for public offer
* LIFEWATCH AG: BIOTELEMETRY, INC. ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF THE MAIN OFFER PERIOD FOR PUBLIC OFFER FOR LIFEWATCH AG
March 13 Emerson Radio Corp
* Emerson Radio Corp - employment of Andrew Davis as executive vice president and CFO of co was terminated effective as of March 9, 2017
* Emerson Radio Corp - effective on March 9, 2017, Michael Binney was appointed as chief financial officer of company Source text: (bit.ly/2nh0c28) Further company coverage:
* LIFEWATCH AG: BIOTELEMETRY, INC. ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF THE MAIN OFFER PERIOD FOR PUBLIC OFFER FOR LIFEWATCH AG
* Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT Source http://on.ft.com/2qbGCpO
* Oncolytics Biotech Inc says public offering of 14.3 million units priced at C$0.70/unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: