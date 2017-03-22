BRIEF-Emmi FY EBIT up by 7.3 pct to CHF 202.7 million

March 22 Emmi AG:
* Generated net sales of 3,259 million Swiss Francs in 2016
(2015: 3,214 million Francs), which corresponds to an increase
of 1.4 %
* FY EBIT increased by 7.3 % from 188.9 million Francs to
202.7 million Francs, with an EBIT margin of 6.2 % (2015: 5.9 %
* FY net profit was 140.3 million Francs compared with 120.2
million Francs in previous year, resulting in a net profit
margin of 4.3 % (2015: 3.7 %)
* Emmi expects that conditions in dairy industry will
continue to be challenging and that competition will remain
intense
* Factors set out above are likely to increase organic group
sales by between 1 % and 2 % in 2017
* Overall, international business will have a beneficial
effect on sales development, mainly because of acquisitions
already made and good momentum built up in business division
Americas
* Expects 2017 earnings can be maintained at same level as
in 2016
* Due to its low weighting, Emmi does not provide forecasts
for business division global trade
