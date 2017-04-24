BRIEF-Emmis Communications, units enter into fourth amendment to 2014 credit agreement

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 Emmis Communications Corp:
* Emmis Communications Corp says on April 18, co, units entered into a fourth amendment to 2014 credit agreement- SEC filing
* Emmis Communications Corp - fourth amendment eliminated maximum total leverage ratio covenant through May 31, 2018
* Emmis Communications Corp - fourth amendment and replaced maximum total leverage ratio covenant with a minimum consolidated EBITDA covenant of $20 million
* Emmis Communications - amendment required co to enter into definitive agreements by Jan 18, 2018 to sell assets generate at least $80 million of sale proceeds
* Emmis Communications Corp - fourth amendment accelerated maturity of term loans to April 18, 2019 and revolving loans to August 31, 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2q6fNyK) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: