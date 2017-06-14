版本:
2017年 6月 15日 星期四

BRIEF-Empery Asset Management reports 9.22 pct passive stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals

June 14 Empery Asset Management LP:

* Empery Asset Management LP reports a 9.22 percent passive stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc as of June 9, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2saWqql) Further company coverage:
