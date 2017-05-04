BRIEF-Empire Co says to deliver $500 mln in annualized savings by 2020

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Empire Company Ltd
* Empire launches major transformation initiative to simplify its business, unlock national scale and significantly reduce costs
* Company to deliver $500 million in annualized savings by 2020
* Empire company - annualized cost savings will come from collapsing multiple, independent regions into largely national, functionally-led structure
* Initial results from transformational initiative are not expected to be reflected until end of calendar 2017
* Empire company - initial one-time costs will begin to be expensed in q4 of fiscal 2017 with majority of costs expensed in first half of fiscal 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.