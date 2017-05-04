BRIEF-Empire Co says to deliver $500 mln in annualized savings by 2020

May 4 Empire Company Ltd

* Empire launches major transformation initiative to simplify its business, unlock national scale and significantly reduce costs

* Company to deliver $500 million in annualized savings by 2020

* Empire company - annualized cost savings will come from collapsing multiple, independent regions into largely national, functionally-led structure

* Initial results from transformational initiative are not expected to be reflected until end of calendar 2017

* Empire company - initial one-time costs will begin to be expensed in q4 of fiscal 2017 with majority of costs expensed in first half of fiscal 2018