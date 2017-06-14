版本:
BRIEF-Empire Industries Ltd says received $40 million ride system contract

June 14 Empire Industries Ltd

* Empire Industries Ltd - reported that it has received a usd$ 40 million ride system contract with an Asian theme park owner

* Empire Industries Ltd - ‍contract will largely be executed over next 2 years from company's Vancouver-based design and manufacturing facilities​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
