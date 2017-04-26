版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四

BRIEF-Empire Life announces first quarter 2017 results

April 26 Empire Life Insurance Co:

* Empire life announces first quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly earnings per share - basic and diluted $50.91 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
