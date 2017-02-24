版本:
BRIEF-Empire Life reports qtrly earnings per share $53.34

Feb 24 Empire Life Insurance Co:

* Empire Life announces record earnings for 2016

* Q4 segregated fund gross sales increased 16.7pct to reach $326 million

* Empire Life Insurance - Q4 net premium revenue increased by 7.9pct to $222 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $53.34 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
