2017年 2月 23日 星期四 05:51 BJT

BRIEF-Empire State Realty Trust Q4 core FFO per share $0.25

Feb 22 Empire State Realty Trust Inc:

* Empire State Realty Trust announces fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 core FFO per share $0.25

* Q4 FFO per share $0.24

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
