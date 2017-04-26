版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四 04:36 BJT

BRIEF-Empire State Realty Trust reports Q1 FFO per share $0.20

April 26 Empire State Realty Trust Inc-

* Empire State Realty Trust announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 core FFO per share $0.21

* Q1 FFO per share $0.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐