BRIEF-Empire State Realty Trust reports core FFO of $0.21 per share

April 26 Empire State Realty Op Lp

* Empire State Realty Trust Inc - qtrly earnings of $0.06 per fully diluted share; core FFO of $0.21 per fully diluted share Source text - bit.ly/2oxrXVf Further company coverage:
