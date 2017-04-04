BRIEF-Enable Midstream announces pipeline expansion serving Anadarko basin volume growth

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 Enable Midstream Partners Lp
* Enable Midstream announces pipeline expansion serving Anadarko basin volume growth
* Enable Midstream Partners Lp - Cana and Stack expansion (case) project and is expected to start at an initial capacity of 45,000 dth/d in early 2018
* Enable Midstream -signed long-term, fee-based natural gas transportation agreement with Newfield Exploration company for 205,000 Dekatherms per day
* Enable Midstream Partners Lp - unit has entered into a 205,000 dth/d firm natural gas transportation agreement with Newfield Exploration Company
* Enable Midstream Partners Lp - 10-yr contract is associated with case project, is expected to start at initial capacity of 45,000 dth/d in early 2018
* Enable Midstream Partners - open seasons for case project, Kingfisher extension project on enable Oklahoma intrastate transmission system closed March 28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm