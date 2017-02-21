BRIEF-Enable Midstream Partners reports qtrly earnings per common units of $0.14

BRIEF-Colony Northstar says board authorized redemption of preferred stock
* Board authorized redemption 2.5 million outstanding shares of its 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
Feb 21 Enable Midstream Partners Lp -
* Q4 revenue $614 million versus $566 million
* Enable reaffirms 2017 outlook
* Qtrly diluted earnings per common units $0.14
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $637.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly natural gas gathered volumes were 3.19 trillion british thermal units per day for q4 2016
* Says gross margin was $314 million for Q4 2016, a decrease of $11 million compared to $325 million for q4 2015
* Qtrly crude oil gathered volumes were 21.93 mbbl/d for q4 2016, a decrease of 5 percent
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.82, revenue view $2.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: [bit.ly/2lqlHd7] Further company coverage:
* shareholders approved dissolution and liquidation of fund at a special meeting of shareholders held on May 24, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aerojet Rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane