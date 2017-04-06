版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四 08:36 BJT

BRIEF-Enablence Technologies announces additional financings

April 5 Enablence Technologies Inc:

* Enablence Technologies announces additional financings

* Enablence Technologies Inc - announces its intention to complete additional financings for approximately $6 million

* Enablence Technologies - intends to complete non-brokered private placement financing of shares at price of $0.07 per share for gross proceeds of about $4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
