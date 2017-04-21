BRIEF-Enanta announces eight weeks of treatment with Abbvie's investigational drug achieved high SVR rates in challenging-to-treat genotype 3 chronic HCV patients

BRIEF-IBC conference success IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
April 21 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Enanta announces eight weeks of treatment with Abbvie's investigational, pan-genotypic, ribavirin-free HCV regimen of glecaprevir/pibrentasvir (g/p) achieved high SVR rates in challenging-to-treat genotype 3 chronic HCV patients
* Enanta - 95 percent patients with genotype 3 chronic hepatitis c virus , without cirrhosis, new to treatment achieved svr(12) with 8 weeks of treatment
* Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc says in endurance-3 study, no patients who received 8 weeks of g/p discontinued treatment due to adverse events
* Initiated a search to identify a candidate to succeed Roger Woeller as chief executive officer of Blumetric
* Announces pricing of $50 million of 5.75 pct convertible notes due 2022