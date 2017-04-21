版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 21日 星期五

BRIEF-Enanta announces eight weeks of treatment with Abbvie's investigational drug achieved high SVR rates in challenging-to-treat genotype 3 chronic HCV patients

April 21 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Enanta announces eight weeks of treatment with Abbvie's investigational, pan-genotypic, ribavirin-free HCV regimen of glecaprevir/pibrentasvir (g/p) achieved high SVR rates in challenging-to-treat genotype 3 chronic HCV patients

* Enanta - 95 percent patients with genotype 3 chronic hepatitis c virus , without cirrhosis, new to treatment achieved svr(12) with 8 weeks of treatment

* Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc says in endurance-3 study, no patients who received 8 weeks of g/p discontinued treatment due to adverse events Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
