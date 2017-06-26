版本:
BRIEF-Enanta Pharmaceuticals announces new data on EDP-938

June 26 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc - Announces new data on EDP-938

* Phase 1 clinical study for RSV expected to begin in fourth calendar quarter of 2017

* Lead compound shows greater than 4-log reduction in viral load in an animal model challenged with RSV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
