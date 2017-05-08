版本:
BRIEF-Enanta Pharmaceuticals reports Q2 loss per share $0.28

May 8 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Enanta Pharmaceuticals reports financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended March 31, 2017

* Q2 loss per share $0.28

* Q2 revenue $9.0 million versus I/B/E/S view $9.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
