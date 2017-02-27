版本:
BRIEF-Enanta says CHMP gives positive opinion for AbbVie's hep C treatment for patients with genotype 1B

Feb 27 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Enanta announces CHMP grants positive opinion for an eight-week treatment option with Abbvie's Viekirax® (ombitasvir/paritaprevir/ritonavir tablets) + exviera® (dasabuvir tablets) for patients with genotype 1b chronic hepatitis c

* Says Abbvie's EMA label expansion is supported by 98 percent svr 12 rate in patients in dedicated phase 3b garnet study

* Says chmp positive opinion is supported by data from dedicated phase 3b garnet study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
