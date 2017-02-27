版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 27日 星期一

BRIEF-Enbridge and Spectra Energy report completion of merger

Feb 27 Enbridge Inc:

* Enbridge and Spectra Energy complete merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
