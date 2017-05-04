版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 5日 星期五 05:17 BJT

BRIEF-Enbridge announces additional quarterly dividend increase

May 4 Enbridge Inc:

* Enbridge Inc announces additional quarterly dividend increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
