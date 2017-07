July 28 (Reuters) - Enbridge Energy Partners Lp:

* Enbridge Energy Partners Lp - on july 25, 2017, co entered second amendment to credit agreement, dated as of july 25, 2017, with Enbridge (U.S.) Inc

* Enbridge Energy Partners Lp - amendment extends revolving credit commitment termination date of this credit facility until july 24, 2018 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2tQHPVq