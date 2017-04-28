BRIEF-Enbridge Inc announces conclusion and outcomes of Enbridge Energy Partners L.P. strategic review

BRIEF-Rapid7 files for offering of up to $50 mln of shares of common stock
* Rapid7 inc - files for offering of up to $50 million of shares of common stock - sec filing
April 28 Enbridge Inc
* Enbridge Inc announces conclusion and outcomes of Enbridge Energy Partners L.P. strategic review
* Enbridge - board of Enbridge Energy Partners designate manager announced reduction in EEP's quarterly distribution from US$0.583 to US$0.350 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, bolstered by bank stocks ahead of the release of earnings reports and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares, as trading resumed a day after the Victoria Day holiday.
* Great-West lifeco announces pricing of us$700 million of senior notes