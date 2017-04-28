版本:
BRIEF-Enbridge Inc announces conclusion and outcomes of Enbridge Energy Partners L.P. strategic review

April 28 Enbridge Inc

* Enbridge Inc announces conclusion and outcomes of Enbridge Energy Partners L.P. strategic review

* Enbridge - board of Enbridge Energy Partners designate manager announced reduction in EEP's quarterly distribution from US$0.583 to US$0.350 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
