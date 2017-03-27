BRIEF-Enbridge raises $0.5 bln through secondary offering of Enbridge Income Fund Holdings shares

BRIEF-Costamare to offer common stock in public offering
Costamare inc says plans to use net proceeds of offering for capital expenditures
March 27 Enbridge Inc
* Enbridge Inc. raises $0.5 billion through secondary offering of Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. shares; achieves previously announced asset monetization target
Enbridge Inc says proceeds of secondary offering will initially be used by Enbridge to pay down short-term debt
Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.94per share
* Modine reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results