版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二 05:09 BJT

BRIEF-Enbridge raises $0.5 bln through secondary offering of Enbridge Income Fund Holdings shares

March 27 Enbridge Inc

* Enbridge Inc. raises $0.5 billion through secondary offering of Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. shares; achieves previously announced asset monetization target

* Enbridge Inc says proceeds of secondary offering will initially be used by Enbridge to pay down short-term debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐