BRIEF-Enbridge says Dakota Access pipeline could be in service in Q2 2017

Feb 17 Enbridge Inc

* Says Mainline crude oil pipeline system is getting pretty close to full utilization

* Says has over 400,000 bpd of expansion opportunities on its Mainline system, in addition to Line 3 replacement project

* CEO says Dakota Access pipeline could be in service as soon as second quarter of 2017

* Says more positive tone on pipeline permitting in U.S., does not expect any issues going forward with Alberta Clipper pipeline

* Says pipeline easement closest to expiry is 3-4 years away and company is well advanced in talks on that

* Says has reopened channels to communicate with tribe in Wisconsin that denied renewal of Line 5 easements, hopeful on long-term solution