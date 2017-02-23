版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 22:25 BJT

BRIEF-Enbridge, Spectra Energy merger expected to close February 27, 2017

Feb 23 Enbridge Inc:

* Enbridge and Spectra Energy merger expected to close February 27, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐