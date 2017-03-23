版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 24日 星期五 05:53 BJT

BRIEF-Encana CEO Doug Suttles's 2016 compensation was $13.3 mln vs $8.5 mln in 2015

March 24 Encana Corp

* Encana corp - ceo doug suttles's 2016 total compensation was $13.3 million versus $8.5 million in 2015 - sec filing

* Encana corp- cfo sherri brillon's 2016 total compensation was $3 million versus $2.7 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐