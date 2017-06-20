版本:
BRIEF-Encana expects to develop less than 30 pct of Permian premium inventory through 2021

June 20 Encana Corp:

* Encana Corp - Encana expects it will develop less than 30 percent of its Permian premium inventory through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
