BRIEF-Encana reports Q1 earnings per share $0.44

May 2 Encana Corp-

* Encana delivers strong first quarter results; company's multi-basin advantage drives growth and value

* Q1 non-gaap operating earnings per share $0.11

* Encana Corp qtrly core asset production of 237,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), representing 75 percent of total production

* Q1 earnings per share $0.44

* Encana Corp - infrastructure on schedule to support montney liquids growth to an expected 70,000 bbls/d by 2019

* Says Encana is on track to meet or exceed its 2017 guidance

* Encana Corp qtrly liquids production of 110,900 barrels per day (bbls/d) including oil and plant condensate production of 87,900 bbls/d

* Encana Corp - new permian 12-well pad delivered peak daily production of 14,000 boe/d, including 11,000 bbls/d of oil in quarter

* Encana - as at april 26, had hedged about 81,000 bbls/d of expected 2017 oil, condensate production for balance of year at average price of $51.33/barrel

* Encana - expects to grow oil and condensate production by over 35 percent and total production from core assets by over 20 percent between q4 2016 and q4 2017

* Encana Corp says for 2018, has hedged approximately 31,000 bbls/d of expected oil and condensate production at an average price of $55.45 per bbl

* Encana Corp - "company expects total production will begin to grow from middle of 2017"

* Says has protected between 70 and 75 percent of its expected oil, condensate and natural gas production for remainder of 2017

* Says for 2018, has hedged approximately 500 mmcf/d of expected natural gas production at an average price of $3.06 per mcf

* Encana Corp - in 2018, encana is positioned to grow total production from its core assets between q4 of 2017 and q4 of 2018

* Encana Corp - company delivered q1 production of 317,900 boe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: