BRIEF-Encana to sell its Piceance natural gas assets for $735 mln

June 9 Encana Corp:
* Encana announces agreement to sell its Piceance natural
gas assets
* Encana Corp - total cash consideration to Encana under
transaction is $735 million
* Encana Corp says has reached an agreement to sell its
piceance natural gas assets, located in northwestern colorado,
to denver-based caerus oil and gas llc
* Encana Corp - in addition, encana will reduce its
midstream commitments by approximately $430 million, on an
undiscounted basis
* Encana Corp says estimated year-end 2016 proved reserves
were 814 billion cubic feet equivalent (BCFE)
* Encana Corp - in addition, Encana will market Caerus'
production related to assets
* Piceance assets include approximately 550,000 net acres of
leasehold and approximately 3,100 operated wells
