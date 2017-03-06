版本:
BRIEF-Encanto Potash receives request for potash quote from India's MMTC

March 6 Encanto Potash Corp:

* Encanto Potash Corp - confirm that they are in receipt of 3 separate requests for potash quotes originating from India

* Orders would fall under previously announced agreement between company and Metals And Minerals Trading Company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
