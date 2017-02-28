版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 28日 星期二

BRIEF-Encore Capital prices private placement of convertible senior notes

Feb 28 Encore Capital Group Inc

* Encore Capital Group Inc prices private placement of convertible senior notes

* Upsized and priced $150 million aggregate principal amount of 3.25% convertible senior notes due 2022

