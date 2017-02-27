版本:
BRIEF-Encore Capital to offer private placement of convertible senior notes

Feb 27 Encore Capital Group Inc

* Encore capital group, inc. Announces private placement of convertible senior notes

* Encore capital group - intends to offer $125 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022 in a private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
