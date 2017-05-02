版本:
BRIEF-Encore Wire reports Q1 sales $279.4 million

May 2 Encore Wire Corp

* Encore Wire reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.65

* Q1 sales $279.4 million versus $225.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
