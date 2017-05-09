版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 20:39 BJT

BRIEF-Endeavor Robotics announces key additions to board and worldwide sales team

May 9 Bae Systems PLC:

* Endeavor Robotics - Michael Heffron, former president of Bae Systems PLC, electronics intelligence & support operating group joined Endeavor Robotics' board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
