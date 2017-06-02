BRIEF-Endeavour amends La Mancha investor rights agreement

June 2 Endeavour Mining Corp:
* Endeavour amends La Mancha investor rights agreement
* Endeavour Mining -board and La Mancha Holding s.à r.l.
Have agreed to amend standstill and lock-up provisions under its
investor rights agreement
* Endeavour Mining -announced amendment permits la mancha to
purchase additional co's shares up to maximum level of 33% and
to dispose of its Endeavour shares
* Endeavour Mining -La Mancha has not indicated any
intention to dispose of or reduce its strategic stake in
Endeavour and remains supportive of growth strategy
* Endeavour Mining Corp says amended standstill restriction
will expire, as initially agreed, on November 27, 2017
* Endeavour Mining-under original agreement, standstill
restriction prevented La Mancha from exceeding ownership level
of 30% for 2 yrs from nov 27, 2015
* Endeavour Mining Corp -under original agreement, lock-up
prevented La Mancha from disposing of Endeavour shares for
period of 2 yrs from Nov 27, 2015
